The Box Office Bomb That James Wan Wishes Had Gotten A Sequel

James Wan is one of the most famous filmmakers in Hollywood. The writer, producer, and director is mainly known for his contributions to the horror genre, as his IMDb page has him as the primary engineer of two of the most prominent franchises in the last few decades. Both the "Saw" films and "The Conjuring" universe exist largely thanks to his creativity, ingenuity, and ability.

More recently, Wan has branched out to other genres as he has served as the executive producer for 95 episodes of the "MacGyver" reboot and the newest "Mortal Kombat" film. His directing credits have also expanded as he has directed installments in the "Fast & Furious" and DC franchises. His "Aquaman" film is one of the few truly beloved movies in the DC franchise, and Aquaman himself is arguably the only core character from the Justice League who still has solo outings that are alive and well.

Wan recently took to social media to give his thoughts on another big-budget film he believes should have taken off and gotten a sequel.