Netflix's Do Revenge Went To Great Lengths To Secure Sarah Michelle Gellar

In the 1990s, teen movies were all the rage. From "Clueless" to "Scream" to "Jawbreaker" to "Cruel Intentions," it didn't matter what the teens were doing, as long as they were entertaining. In an interview with The Ringer, Harry Elfont, co-writer and director of 1998 teen rom-com "Can't Hardly Wait," explained that, after the success of "Scream," all the studios wanted to do teen movies. "Suddenly every place was open for business for teen movies," Elfont told The Ringer. "It didn't even need to be a horror movie. [Studios] just realized that there was a huge teen audience that was being underserved, so everybody was looking for teen scripts."

In another article for The Ringer, writer Andrew Gruttadaro argued that 1999's "Cruel Intentions," a teen drama adaptation of the 1782 French novel "Les Liaisons Dangereuses" (or "Dangerous Liaisons" in English), was both the quintessential teen movie and the one that burst the bubble of the popular genre. "It was really sexy and it was really provocative, and people weren't making stuff like that in those days," Amy Pasqual, the then-chair of Sony, told The Ringer. "It was a really sophisticated teen movie, an R-rated, sexy teen movie that was the first of its kind. And that's what I always wanted to be doing."

Netflix's new teen dramedy "Do Revenge" is meant to be an homage to the great teen movies of the 1990s, which — as the film's writer-slash-director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson told the New York Times — have long since died out. "I'm obsessed with high school movies," Robinson said. "But, very specifically, this type of film that I just feel like doesn't get made anymore." And to make her movie, she went out of her way to cast a '90s teen film icon.