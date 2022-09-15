Kevin Smith Shares The 'Absolute Bliss' Of Reuniting With The Clerks Gang For Clerks III - Exclusive

In the first "Clerks," Quick Stop convenience store worker Dante (Brian O'Halloran) lamented, "I'm not even supposed to be here today!" He may have resented having to give up his day off, but his plight gained legions of fans, and almost three decades later, it's exciting to catch up with Dante and the rest of the Quick Stop crew in "Clerks III." Fans have been given another opportunity to see where life has led the characters, which include Dante, his co-worker Randal (Jeff Anderson), and their perpetually high hangers-on Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith). This time, their story is equal parts amusing and moving.

"Clerks III" finds Dante and Randal grappling with their own mortality after Randal suffers a massive heart attack. Randal deals with the situation in a very familiar way: He decides to make a black-and-white movie about his life at the Quick Stop, which enables "Clerks III" to revisit scenes and scenarios from the first "Clerks," resulting in a film full humor as well as plenty of nostalgia.

As with the first two "Clerks" films, the third was written and directed by Kevin Smith, whose real-life experiences and attitudes feature heavily in the trilogy. It's rewarding for fans to return to the Quick Stop, but how did Smith feel about it? In an exclusive interview with Looper, Smith gushed about reuniting with the crew for "Clerks III."