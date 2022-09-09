Kevin Smith Talks Drawing From His Real Life For Clerks III - Exclusive Interview

Why did you want to revisit your heart attack in a film? Was that hard for you?

It was so not hard. My whole career, I've been stealing from real Kevin Smith and sticking it in the movies and stuff. This was no different. It was crazy to me, eventually, when I was like, "Wow, I can't believe I thought about doing 'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot' before this." We were in the process of trying to put "Reboot" together when I had the heart attack. After the heart attack, I was like, "Holy s***, what a break. Let's make that movie."

"Reboot" is something of a party movie. It's like, "Oh my God, I'm alive. This f***ing rocks." The next thing that I sat down to write was post-heart attack. "Reboot" was written pre-heart attack and with drafts after my heart attack, but the first full script post-heart attack was "Clerks III."

I had done a version of it prior to the heart attack that looks nothing like this movie. It took place outside of a movie theater, and Randal had a nervous breakdown after Hurricane Sandy destroyed Quick Stop. He went to wait in line to see this "Ranger Danger" movie, even though you could buy tickets in advance. A line forms behind him and suddenly he was in charge of this makeshift village and he replicated Quick Stop with a lean-to shanty version of it.

It was about grief. Once again, this movie's about grief too, but that movie was me trying to do grief before I really knew what grief was. It's a guy talking about death without the experience of death itself.

Post-heart attack, when I was like, "Oh my God, I could give it to Randal." I was always worried about the authenticity that "Clerks" has, that "Clerks II" didn't have, and that "Clerks III" couldn't have. "Clerks" is dripping with authenticity, because I worked in the store. I was a retail person while it was going on. I was involved in a relationship just like the one with Veronica and Caitlin, although it was one girl and that was just her two sides of [one person]. I did work with my best friend. It's literally a snapshot of my entire life.

If you're doing a movie called "Clerks," most people go, "Oh yeah, it's about working in those stores and dealing with the public." I don't do it like that anymore. I own stores now. If some clerk was like [quoting a line from "Clerks"], "This job would be great if weren't for the f***ing customers," I'd be like, "You, sir, are fired." I need a clerk who will do a much better job on our behalf. I'm a "customer is always right" guy now.