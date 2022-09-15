Fans Told Looper They Don't Want This Rogues Gallery Member In A Live-Action Batman Movie - Exclusive Survey
With at least three different Batmen soon appearing across multiple films — like "The Flash," which will feature both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's version of the character, and Robert Pattinson's recently approved "The Batman" sequel (via Deadline) — many fans are likely hoping that we will see much of Batman's rogues gallery too.
Arguably, Batman has the best villains in all of comics, with iconic characters like Joker being so interesting that they can get their own solo movie starring Joaquin Phoenix without a single appearance from Batman at all (with the exception of an adolescent Bruce Wayne). Of course, Joker isn't the only Batman villain portrayed in live-action. The "Dark Knight" trilogy alone has featured Ra's al Ghul (Liam Neeson), Scarecrow (Cillian Murphy), and Bane (Tom Hardy) — all of whom are some of Batman's greatest foes. It's also important to acknowledge the memorable, albeit not always fan-approved, portrayals of Jim Carrey's Riddler in "Batman Forever," Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman in "Batman Returns," and Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mr. Freeze in "Batman & Robin."
It's clear that Batman rarely has forgettable villains, and there are many more that have yet to appear in live-action. This includes villains that we've only seen in animated shows like "Batman: The Animated Series." However, fans recently told Looper exactly which members of Batman's rogues gallery they'd really never like to see appear in any live-action Batman movie.
Fans hope they never see the Mad Hatter
In a recent poll that Looper conducted with about 613 Batman fans based in the United States, 25.29% of respondents said that they have no desire to see a live-action Mad Hatter in future Batman films. Following close behind was Professor Pyg at 21.37%, then Commissioner Gordon's psychotic son J.J. Gordon at 21.04%, Clayface at 18.43%, and lastly, Man-Bat at 13.87%. The results are interesting, as some fans have noted that the Mad Hatter, aka Jervis Tetch, could be an interesting and even beneficial addition to the Matt Reeves Batman movies (via Reddit). However, the fear could be that the character is too fantastical for a grounded and gritty Batman like Robert Pattison's.
The villain is obsessed with "Alice in Wonderland," committing crimes while believing he is the character out of Lewis Carroll's stories. He has appeared in live-action Batman projects before, however. The Mad Hatter was an influential character in the "Gotham" television series focused on Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie), where he was played by actor Benedict Samuel.
Clearly, it's tough for filmmakers not to be drawn toward the Joker. He and Batman are two sides of the same coin, with a relationship that is immensely dynamic and enthralling to watch. Although, whether it's the Mad Hatter or not, there's no question that there are a plethora of interesting villains that could be the sole focus of another Batman movie, as Paul Dano proved with his Riddler (via The Direct).