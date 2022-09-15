Fans Told Looper They Don't Want This Rogues Gallery Member In A Live-Action Batman Movie - Exclusive Survey

With at least three different Batmen soon appearing across multiple films — like "The Flash," which will feature both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's version of the character, and Robert Pattinson's recently approved "The Batman" sequel (via Deadline) — many fans are likely hoping that we will see much of Batman's rogues gallery too.

Arguably, Batman has the best villains in all of comics, with iconic characters like Joker being so interesting that they can get their own solo movie starring Joaquin Phoenix without a single appearance from Batman at all (with the exception of an adolescent Bruce Wayne). Of course, Joker isn't the only Batman villain portrayed in live-action. The "Dark Knight" trilogy alone has featured Ra's al Ghul (Liam Neeson), Scarecrow (Cillian Murphy), and Bane (Tom Hardy) — all of whom are some of Batman's greatest foes. It's also important to acknowledge the memorable, albeit not always fan-approved, portrayals of Jim Carrey's Riddler in "Batman Forever," Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman in "Batman Returns," and Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mr. Freeze in "Batman & Robin."

It's clear that Batman rarely has forgettable villains, and there are many more that have yet to appear in live-action. This includes villains that we've only seen in animated shows like "Batman: The Animated Series." However, fans recently told Looper exactly which members of Batman's rogues gallery they'd really never like to see appear in any live-action Batman movie.