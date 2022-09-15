The Handmaid's Tale Star Clues Fans In On Juicy Serena Scenes To Come In Season 5

As "The Handmaid's Tale" begins Season 5, the main characters have become more complex, and their actions are surprising. In the beginning, it was clear who was bad and who was good, but as the seasons progressed, the lines have been further grayed. Serena Joy, played by the incomparable Yvonne Strahovski, seemed to be changing into a decent person, only to do something so heinous and evil that we hate her all over again.

June (Elisabeth Moss) has always been the protagonist, the character fighting for freedom. But "The Handmaid's Tale" fans have even looked twice at June as her actions have shown her using similar tactics to Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) or advocating murder. But while Season 4 ended with June and the other handmaids killing Fred (Joseph Fiennes), it's clear from Season 5, Episode 2 ("Ballet") that she's having difficulty rationalizing the murder and how it defines her. With her decision to send Fred's finger along with his wedding ring to Serena, she's also drawn the focus directly to her. And if we've learned anything about Serena Waterford over the last several seasons, it's that she will stop at nothing to get what she wants.