Timothee Chalamet's Performance In Wonka Trailer Is Drawing Lots Of Praise

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" by beloved author Roald Dahl hit bookstore shelves back in 1964, and less than a decade later, it received its first cinematic adaptation. Titled "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," the 1971 film starred the late, great Gene Wilder as the now-iconic candy manufacturer, whose performance went a long way in making the movie such a remarkable success. It's considered a classic in the modern-day that still has fans and critics alike in its corner. Nevertheless, come 2005, Hollywood decided to take another stab at Dahl's famed novel.

Though the Mel Stuart-directed adaptation certainly had its uncanny, surreal moments, director Tim Burton significantly dialed those elements up for "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." This time around, viewers met a darker, less whimsical aesthetic, accompanied by a strange yet lively Johnny Depp performance as Mr. Wonka. It has its fans, and most critics ate it up, but general audiences were far more divided over it. Luckily, for those hoping for a brighter, cheerier, modern rendition of the source material, they won't have to wait much longer.

"Wonka" is on its way, with Timothee Chalamet set to play the lead character. According to attendees of CinemaCon 2022, there's a lot to look forward to from his performance and the film at large.