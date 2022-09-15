Strange New Worlds Fans Will Love How The Cast Is Teasing Season 2

In 2023, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" will boldly go where it's never gone before: Season 2. The series will continue to follow Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew as they explore the galaxy in the U.S.S. Enterprise. With the introduction of Captain Kirk (Paul Wesley) in the Season 1 finale, the series will certainly find new ways to prosper.

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, the cast has begun to tease what fans can expect to see next year. In an interview with Screen Rant, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Babs Olusanmokun, and writer Henry Alonso Myers discussed how Season 1 was something of a test run for the actors and writers. "Now we know what everyone can do and we're gonna kick it out of the park," said Bush, who plays Christine Chapel.

If there was one through line among the interviewees, it was that "Strange New Worlds" will be bigger and brighter when it returns. "I think it's still the same dynamic storylines, but it's more intense," said Olusanmokun, known for his role as Dr. M'Benga. "We are trying to do everything we did in Season 1 but do it on steroids," added Myers.

The cast voiced their excitement for a "Strange New Worlds" and "Lower Decks" crossover episode that is set to incorporate both live-action and animated components. Chong also alluded to another big-ticket episode but was tight-lipped about the details. "There is an episode in there that is the first time it's ever been done," she said, "It's huge. You will not expect it."