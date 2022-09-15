Barbie Star Emma Mackey Shares Tantalizing Details About Hollywood's Most Mysterious Project
By now, anyone who stays current with Hollywood productions should be used to movies being adapted from sources found on toy store shelves. Michael Bay turned the robots in disguise of the "Transformers" movies into box office bonanzas, and we've seen films based on "Battleship," "Ouija," "G.I. Joe," "Clue," and more. But perhaps the most baffling and anticipated big screen toy adaptation is the upcoming "Barbie," which is cloaked in mystery thanks to its seemingly over-qualified creative team, including director Greta Gerwig, and co-writer (along with Gerwig) Noah Baumbach, with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. But apart from the creative team and the cast, what we know so far about "Barbie" amounts to precious little.
The filmmakers have so far opted for a high-secrecy approach to "Barbie," and it's likely we won't know the full extent of what Gerwig and co. have planned until the movie comes out in the summer of 2023. But Emma Mackey, who was cast in an unspecified role in the film, recently let out a couple of details about the movie that only serve to make it even more tantalizing than it already was.
Mackey promises that Barbie won't have any crying
"Barbie" star Emma Mackey sat down with Total Film (via GamesRadar) to talk about her role in the upcoming film. Reportedly cast in part due to a physical resemblance with Margot Robbie, Mackey said her chief motivation to work on the film was the chance to work with Greta Gerwig.
Mackey is limited in terms of what she is allowed to discuss about "Barbie" before it comes out, but that didn't stop her from dropping a few intriguing hints about what we might expect from the upcoming film. She started out by hyping up the movie's quality factor, calling it "pretty special" and beaming that "It's one of the best scripts all of us had read." But the most concrete detail to come out of the interview is the movie's tone. If you were looking forward to "The Tragedy of Barbie," unfortunately for you, Mackey said the movie will be quite the opposite.
"It's very unexpected in many ways. I think people are going to have an idea of the film, and I don't think it's going to be that. It's going to be a surprise. I'm really excited. And it's a comedy, thank God." She even went so far as to make a promise about the content of "Barbie" that will probably serve as a relief to many prospective viewers: "No crying in this film! Let me tell you that. No crying!"
It's not much to go on, but it does let us know that "Barbie" will be a comedy first and foremost, and have a few surprises up its sleeve. For now, you'll have to be patient, since "Barbie" isn't scheduled to hit theaters until July 21, 2023.