Barbie Star Emma Mackey Shares Tantalizing Details About Hollywood's Most Mysterious Project

"Barbie" star Emma Mackey sat down with Total Film (via GamesRadar) to talk about her role in the upcoming film. Reportedly cast in part due to a physical resemblance with Margot Robbie, Mackey said her chief motivation to work on the film was the chance to work with Greta Gerwig.

Mackey is limited in terms of what she is allowed to discuss about "Barbie" before it comes out, but that didn't stop her from dropping a few intriguing hints about what we might expect from the upcoming film. She started out by hyping up the movie's quality factor, calling it "pretty special" and beaming that "It's one of the best scripts all of us had read." But the most concrete detail to come out of the interview is the movie's tone. If you were looking forward to "The Tragedy of Barbie," unfortunately for you, Mackey said the movie will be quite the opposite.

"It's very unexpected in many ways. I think people are going to have an idea of the film, and I don't think it's going to be that. It's going to be a surprise. I'm really excited. And it's a comedy, thank God." She even went so far as to make a promise about the content of "Barbie" that will probably serve as a relief to many prospective viewers: "No crying in this film! Let me tell you that. No crying!"

It's not much to go on, but it does let us know that "Barbie" will be a comedy first and foremost, and have a few surprises up its sleeve. For now, you'll have to be patient, since "Barbie" isn't scheduled to hit theaters until July 21, 2023.