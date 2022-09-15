Jimmy Kimmel Breaks His Silence On Offensive Quinta Brunson Emmys Bit

Appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," available on YouTube, Quinta Brunson had already been set to appear as a guest on the September 14 episode, but she popped in early at end of Kimmel's monologue and said, "You know how, when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is not that much time. And then you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long." Considering Brunson's comments and the fact that she still appeared on Kimmel's show means that there isn't any bad blood between the two and that they are both capable of laughing at the absurdity.

Later in the episode, Kimmel took a more direct approach and said to Brunson, "I'm sorry I did do that, actually. And also, the last thing I would ever want to do was upset you because I think so much of you. And I think you know that. I hope you know that." Brunson thanked him for apologizing, and added that she was so happy with her first Emmy win and that she had a great night, despite Kimmel's antics. In other words, it seems like there is zero animosity between Brunson and Kimmel, and even Kimmel himself knows the comedy bit didn't exactly land. Still, it is always good to bury the metaphorical hatchet, and to directly apologize is the best way of going about it.