Quinta Brunson's Reaction To Jimmy Kimmel's Disruptive Emmys Bit Makes Us Love Her Even More

There seems to be a reoccurring trend when it comes to disruptions at award ceremonies, but luckily for viewers of the 2022 Emmys, there wasn't anything quite that explosive at the award show. However, that isn't to say that there aren't a few unforeseen reactions or jokes that don't quite land. Speaking of bits that missed the mark, it seems as if Jimmy Kimmel's antics have caused a slight bit of a stir.

During the presentation for the Emmy involving writing in a comedy series, both Kimmel and Will Arnett took the stage, although it seems as if Arnett was doing all of the work. The bit started off with Arnett dragging a completely limp Kimmel across the stage. Arnett then commented that Kimmel was sad because he never won an Emmy for writing and that he got into the skinny margaritas backstage. Kimmel was then asked if he was okay by Arnett, and yet Kimmel laid there without moving a muscle. Arnett then fumbled through his own pockets, looking for the envelope containing the name of the winner, but he realized that Kimmel was actually the one with it in his possession, so Arnett rifled through Kimmel's pockets before announcing Quinta Brunson's win for "Abbot Elementary."