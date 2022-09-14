Digman! - What We Know So Far

With his voice cast in place, Andy Samberg has provided a synopsis of the upcoming series that is characteristically irreverent in its description (per Deadline). His joint statement with Neil Campbell reads, "As kids we were led to believe that archaeologists are all bad-ass, adventure-seeking rock stars, but after spending 20 long years pursuing careers in archaeology we now see that was a lie perpetuated by Big Hollywood." It seems that the actor/writer is tapping into the myth of adventure we all idolize but never completely understand the hard work that goes into it. "So we created Digman! to finally bring our childhood dreams to life," Samberg and Campbell added. "Plus, we noticed a dearth of new TV shows recently and figured it was wholly on us to bring the world what it's missing the most: Content."

The series marks an increased push for more animated comedy by ViacomCBS. Also reported by Deadline was a statement from David Stapf, the President of CBS Studios who commented, "Animation continues to become an even more significant part of our comedy slate. On 'Digman!', we are fortunate to be working with an incredibly talented team of writers, animators, and voice talent, including our fantastic partners at The Lonely Island, MTV Entertainment, and Comedy Central."

The show is set to air on Comedy Central once it finishes production, which for animated shows, can be a time-consuming process. We will update this article as more information becomes available over time.