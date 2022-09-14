Production On Chicago Fire Got Put On Temporary Hold For A Scary Reason

According to CWB-Chicago, "Chicago Fire" was forced to shut down production due to a shooting that took place close to their closed set. Units were located on Madison Street near the Oak Park neighborhood filming an exterior scene at A.A. Rayner and Son's Funeral Home when an individual fired off several shots from the street corner opposing the location. No injuries were reported, but CWB notes that a significant contingent of cast and crew were present during the incident and that cameras were rolling.

While CWB quotes a source declaring that a stray bullet hit camera equipment, The Hollywood Reporter says that this claim is inaccurate. The magazine added that the production was immediately closed down for the day in accordance with the show's safety regulations. Police immediately responded to the incident, as they were already on the scene guarding the crew and cast, but the suspect was not apprehended.

This is the third disruptive incident to take place in Chicago on the set of a television shoot this summer. The CWB reports that a trailer belonging to the "Chicago Med" production crew was hit by a stray bullet in a gun battle earlier in the summer, while in August, someone lit an object and threw it at a crew filming scenes for the upcoming "Justified" revival. No one was hurt in either of these incidents.