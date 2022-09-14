Tom Cruise Fans Won't Have To Wait Long To Watch Top Gun: Maverick On Paramount+

The response to "Top Gun: Maverick," the sequel to the original 1986 classic "Top Gun" featuring Tom Cruise, has been immensely positive. Not only does the movie still maintain a 96% critic score and 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it's also been setting records. It recently passed 2018's "Black Panther" as the fifth-highest grossing film ever in North America (via Variety) and it currently sits as the 11th highest-grossing movie of all time at just over $1.4 billion globally (via Box Office Mojo). Not to mention, "Top Gun: Maverick" has gone viral in other ways, with its beach football montage featuring Miles Teller's Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw gathering tons of viewership on TikTok (via Extra TV).

Either way, it's the legacy and the story that arguably won over the hearts and minds of audiences and critics. Like Jake 'Hangman' Seresin actor Glen Powell has explained, the original "Top Gun" was massively popular at the time of its release and serves as a sort of "rite of passage" for the younger generation (via Jimmy Kimmel Live). This means at least two generations of fans are coming to see a sequel they had been long waiting for — 36 years to be exact.

Not to mention, the COVID-19 pandemic amongst other reasons had delayed the film for over two years after its initial planned release (via Deadline). Now, fans won't have to wait long to watch "Top Gun: Maverick" on Paramount+ either.