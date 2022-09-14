It Appears This Superman & Lois Season 1 Villain Will Be Making A Return In Season 3

Not much remains of the CW's Arrowverse following the cancellation of "Batwoman," "Legends of Tomorrow," and "Supergirl." The network decided to go in a slightly different direction after over 10 years of incredible success with DC characters, with only "Superman & Lois," "The Flash," and "Supergirl" continuing on the network. While "The Flash" is entering its ninth and final season, "Superman & Lois" is thriving on its way into Season 3. The series has had little to no hiccups along the way besides needing to recast the role of Jonathan Kent.

In the Season 2 finale, Ally Aston, now merged with her inverse self, nearly merges the Earth with the Inverse Earth. With amplified powers after Tal-Rho throws him into the Sun, Superman manages to overpower and split Ally back in two and separate the two colliding worlds. Clark and Lana are afterward able to reconcile their relationship, while Lois tells Chrissy about Clark's true identity. Clark builds a new Fortress of Solitude for the family, and the Arrowverse's Diggle recruits John to figure out why Intergang killed this Earth's John Henry.

Season 2 wrapped up many of the lingering plot lines in "Superman & Lois," so it isn't clear what the series will cover in Season 3. The CW has not revealed details of the plot of Season 3. While the third season won't premiere until 2023, filming is underway in Vancouver, and thanks to a new set video, fans can expect a Season 1 villain to make his return.