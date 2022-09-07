Superman & Lois Has Officially Recast Jonathan Kent

The CW's superhero drama series "Superman & Lois" provides comic book fans with a unique spin on the classic story of the Man of Steel: focusing just as much on his life as a father and husband as on his role as Earth's guardian. As revealed in the shocking ending of "Superman and Lois" Season 2, this version of Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) exists outside of The CW's "Arrowverse" franchise and lives on an alternate version of Earth where he is married to Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) and has two sons.

Thus, this version of Superman is forced to take on villains like Parasite (Rya Kihlstedt) and Bizarro (also played by Hoechlin) while attempting to balance his home life back in Smallville and raise his children alongside Lois. These two sons are Jonathan and Jordan Kent (played by Jordan Elsass and Alex Garfin, respectively), and each has their own unique struggles as the sons of the most powerful being on Earth.

Indeed, Jon Kent's primary struggle is the fact that he did not inherit any powers from his superpowered father — making him an extremely complex character with a chip on his shoulder and a long list of insecurities. Unfortunately, fans who have grown attached to this incredibly compelling character could meet an entirely different Jon Kent in Season 3, as "Superman & Lois" has officially recast the character for the new season.