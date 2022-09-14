Grant Gustin Gives The Flash Fans An Emotional Gut-Punch With Bittersweet Post

Warner Bros. and Paramount have both changed dramatically since a 23-year-old Grant Gustin was first introduced in 2013 as the young CSI Barry Allen on CW's "Arrow," who — by the end of Season 2, Episode 9 ("Three Ghosts") — officially became "The Flash." When the series debuted shortly after that "Arrow" episode, it marked the second series added to the shared DC universe called the Arrowverse. At its height, it would include six series, two web series, and ties to both the series "Constantine" and "Superman & Lois." But as the DC film universe grew and both studios became preoccupied, the CW's Arrowverse slowly dwindled away, and no one was surprised when fans of "The Flash" got the bittersweet news that the upcoming ninth season would be its last.

Fans of the Arrowverse have had a difficult time the past two years, with the shows in the Arrowverse coming to an end, and beloved key characters leaving the show or meeting their demise. While it wasn't unexpected for original cast members Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh to exit after Season 7, fans were shocked when it was revealed that Allen's foster father, Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), had died offscreen.

Now as filming begins for the ninth and final season, Gustin is showing that he's just as emotional as the rest of us.