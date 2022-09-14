Here's Why The Marvel Studios Special Presentation Intro Rings All Of The Nostalgia Bells

Disney's D23 Expo 2022 was jam-packed with plenty of exciting announcements regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, giving Marvel fans a few glimpses of what to expect from Phase 5 of the MCU and beyond. A few of the most important reveals from this event included the full confirmed team for "Thunderbolts," the first trailer for the Disney+ series "Secret Invasion," and an exclusive look at Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

In addition to these blockbuster announcements regarding the next phase of the MCU, perhaps the most unique Marvel project showcased at the event was the "Werewolf By Night" holiday special, a Disney+ original being billed as "a Marvel Studios Special Presentation." The black-and-white Halloween special looks unlike anything we've ever seen within the Marvel Cinematic Universe: pitting a group of master monster-hunters against one another in a fun, stylish homage to classic horror films.

Although there's no question that the brief trailer for "Werewolf by Night" is sure to appeal to fans of classic horror movies, one of the most nostalgic aspects about this trailer is actually the short Special Presentation intro at the very beginning — which seems to be a reference to the iconic Special Presentation intro from CBS.