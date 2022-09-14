Sig Hansen Has A Message To Fans As Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns Kicks Off

For the better part of the past two decades, Discovery Channel's pulse-pounding crab fishing saga "Deadliest Catch" has been one of the most riveting reality shows on the airwaves. While fans continue to tune in to the Alaska-set series hoping for death-defying high-seas adventure, picturesque vistas, and thrilling tales of fortunes made and lost, they also continue to be wholly invested in the colorful cast of characters who bring the "Deadliest Catch" drama to life from one season to the next.

Most of those characters call Dutch Harbor, Alaska their port-of-call during the King Crab fishing season. But many of them faced a rude awakening in the last year as over-fishing and low stocks forced the 2021-2022 King Crab season to be canceled outright (per The Washington Post). That move understandably changed the game for "Deadliest Catch," too, with captains and crews scuffling to adapt to the new reality. That includes fan-favorite Captain Sig Hansen, who spent parts of the most recent season of "Deadliest Catch" far from the Bering Sea, instead trolling the icy Norwegian waters for fresh stores of Russian King Crab.

It seems those adventures have led Hansen and his family to set up a new crabbing operation in their ancestral homeland. That Norwegian venture has indeed spawned a spin-off show called "Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns." And Hansen himself has a clear message for fans regarding the new series.