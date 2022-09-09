Disney Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Halle Bailey In The First Teaser For The Little Mermaid

It's time to meet a new live-action Disney princess. The initial teaser for the live-action adaptation of "The Little Mermaid" dropped at D23 today, featuring our first glimpse of Halle Bailey in the titular role.

Based on the 1989 animated film of the same name, which itself is loosely based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, "The Little Mermaid" entered initial discussions way back in 2016 with development moving forward when Deadline announced that Lin-Manuel Miranda would co-produce alongside Marc Platt and write songs with returning composer and Disney legend Alan Menken. Later in 2019, we would see casting rev up with Variety revealing that Melissa McCarthy was cast as sea witch Ursula, Awkwafina as Scuttle, and Jacob Tremblay playing Ariel's bestie Flounder. And of course, later that year, Bailey was announced to play Ariel.

The first teaser, shared via Twitter, provides an enchanting look under the sea before revealing Bailey as Ariel exploring a shipwreck with Flounder. Seemingly knowing exactly what fans wanted, Disney ended the clip with Bailey's breathtaking rendition of "Part of Your World," serenading the surface above. Not surprisingly, fans soon came pouring in with their thoughts.