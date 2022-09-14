How Law & Order Will Address Anthony Anderson's Exit

For the better part of the past three decades-plus, NBC's beloved cops and lawyers saga "Law & Order" has arguably been the gold standard for small screen procedural drama. It's easy enough to argue that remained true even during the 12-year span (2010 to 2022) when the series wasn't on the air. Of course, during that span several "Law & Order" spin-offs helped keep the flagship program very much in the mainstream consciousness. So, too, did the series' astonishingly fruitful run in syndication, which has not only kept original viewers engaged, but helped build a new generation of fans.

That seemingly undying popularity is a big part of what led NBC to bring back the original "Law & Order" for a revival, which aired earlier this year on NBC. The new season returned several faces from the final days of its primetime run too. Chief among them was that of Anthony Anderson, who'd portrayed fan favorite NYPD Detective Kevin Bernard in Seasons 18, 19, and 20 of "Law & Order" before it was cancelled.

With the revival series eventually earning a renewal at NBC, many fans presumed Anderson would return for many seasons to come. Unfortunately, that's not going to happen, as Anderson left the "Law & Order" revival after one season. And now, we know how the star's exit will be addressed.