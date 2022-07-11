We Finally Know Why Anthony Anderson Left The Law & Order Revival After One Season

Anthony Anderson's on-again, off-again relationship with NBC's "Law & Order" is officially off ... again. After returning to the relaunched program for its first season, it was announced in May that "Law & Order" was losing Anderson ahead of Season 2. There's no word as of press time what will be happening to Anderson's character, Detective Kevin Bernard, but fans of the procedural will recall that, during the procedural's original run, he had a much longer stint. Per IMDb, he debuted the character during Season 18's "Burn Card" and was a regular on "Law & Order" until Season 20's "Rubber Room," which concluded the drama's NBC run.

Anderson went on to find success between his "Law & Order" terms, appearing in films such as "Grudge Match" and "Scream 4," and on the NBC sitcom "Guys with Kids." He went on to both co-produce and star on the acclaimed ABC comedy "Black-ish." The success of the Kenya Barris-created sitcom spawned a franchise including the spin-off "Grown-ish," which concluded its fourth season at the end of March, and the prequel series "Mixed-ish," which was canceled in May 2021 after two seasons (via Variety).

For those wondering why Anderson decided to move on from "Law & Order" for a second time, look no further, as the actor has finally explained why he decided to leave the show behind.