Gotham Knights Just Hit A Major Production Milestone
Lately, it feels as if the fate of DC Comics-related series on The CW have looked rather bleak. Earlier this year, fans of Arrowverse shows such as "Batwoman" and "Legends of Tomorrow" received the terrible news that The CW canceled the two shows. Yet, before anyone could deem that the network had some type of aversion to caped vigilante heroes, the CW suddenly announced the addition of another project rooted in Batman's infamous city. "Gotham Knights" is an upcoming show that focuses on Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan), the adopted young son of Bruce Wayne, who becomes framed for his father's murder. After Wayne's death, Hayes learns about his secret identity as Batman and sets out to prove his innocence.
When its initial trailer dropped earlier in May 2022, fan reactions were split. However, the more optimistic fans were excited at the fresh approach to the overall Batman mythos. There is some solid promise with "Gotham Knights," as the show features beloved characters from the comics, such as former Robins Carrie Kelley (Navia Ziraili) and Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore). In addition, one of the show's most notable cast members is "Supernatural" alum Misha Collins, who appears as attorney Harvey Dent. And "Arrowverse" creator Greg Berlanti is behind the series along with his production company Berlanti Productions.
Fortunately, it looks like we're inching closer to its eventual premiere, as "Gotham Knights" just hit a production milestone.
Gotham Knights has officially begun production
According to the Twitter account of "Gotham Knights" writer and executive producer Natalie Abrams, it appears that production for the first season of "Gotham Knights" has officially begun. Abrams posted the news in the tweet and a picture of a director's chair featuring the show's official logo. In a previous tweet, Abrams also posted a picture suggesting a flight to Atlanta, Georgia, with the hashtag #GothamKnights. It's unknown officially if this means that production of the series is taking place in Atlanta. Earlier this year, TikTok footage suggested that some scenes in Season 1 of "Gotham Knights" would be shot in Toronto, Canada.
An official release date for "Gotham Knights" hasn't been revealed yet, beyond sometime in 2023. However, there have been a number of behind-the-scenes developments for the series. For instance, per Collider, the show already apparently started filming its pilot back in April 2022. In the meantime, bat-fans will get the chance to experience another project bearing the "Gotham Knights" name reasonably soon. An upcoming open-world game from Warner Bros. Games Montreal is slated to release on October 21, 2022. Although it shares no link with the CW show, its main story also centers on a Batman-less Gotham, with Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood taking charge to protect the city.