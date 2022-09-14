Gotham Knights Just Hit A Major Production Milestone

Lately, it feels as if the fate of DC Comics-related series on The CW have looked rather bleak. Earlier this year, fans of Arrowverse shows such as "Batwoman" and "Legends of Tomorrow" received the terrible news that The CW canceled the two shows. Yet, before anyone could deem that the network had some type of aversion to caped vigilante heroes, the CW suddenly announced the addition of another project rooted in Batman's infamous city. "Gotham Knights" is an upcoming show that focuses on Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan), the adopted young son of Bruce Wayne, who becomes framed for his father's murder. After Wayne's death, Hayes learns about his secret identity as Batman and sets out to prove his innocence.

When its initial trailer dropped earlier in May 2022, fan reactions were split. However, the more optimistic fans were excited at the fresh approach to the overall Batman mythos. There is some solid promise with "Gotham Knights," as the show features beloved characters from the comics, such as former Robins Carrie Kelley (Navia Ziraili) and Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore). In addition, one of the show's most notable cast members is "Supernatural" alum Misha Collins, who appears as attorney Harvey Dent. And "Arrowverse" creator Greg Berlanti is behind the series along with his production company Berlanti Productions.

Fortunately, it looks like we're inching closer to its eventual premiere, as "Gotham Knights" just hit a production milestone.