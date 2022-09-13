House Of The Dragon Director Reveals An Explosive Deleted Scene

Four episodes into HBO's "House of the Dragon," it has become clear that the conflict between Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) will soon reach a point of no return. The ongoing feud between these two former best friends stems from the fact that both women have vested interest in the royal succession. Although Rhaenyra is currently the heir apparent to the Iron Throne, Alicent is Queen to King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine), and much of the realm believes that her male children (by tradition) ought to be the ones to inherit the throne — not Rhaenyra.

Throughout the last two episodes, the two friends have grown increasingly cold and distant from one another, and although they shared a brief reunion at the start of Episode 4, they soon found themselves in a shouting match about Rhaenyra's awkward intimate encounter with her uncle, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). Although it's become clear that the feud between Alicent and Rhaenyra will play a major role in the story moving forward, it's important to note that the majority of their falling out has happened off-screen during the series' various time skips.

Indeed, "House of the Dragon" director Greg Yaitanes revealed that he did actually film one major confrontation between the two characters, though this particular scene never even made it into the final cut.