Sheryl Lee Ralph Initially Wanted To Play A Different Role On Abbott Elementary

In a pop culture moment where many shows are full of morally reprehensible characters, "Abbott Elementary" is an outlier. The mockumentary sitcom has only one season under its belt, but it is already making waves. Set in a Philadelphia public school, the series uses humor to paint a diverse and optimistic view of educating children. The cultural impact of the series cannot be overstated. Writer Quinta Brunson created the show in response to her mother's career as a teacher as well as the real-life Ms. Abbott who the show is named for (via NPR).

And this awards season, the comedy series was given its due. Brunson clinched the award for best writing in a comedy series, an award that is most deserving. But the early highlight of the evening was Sheryl Lee Ralph's inspiring speech after winning best supporting actress in a comedy for her portrayal of Barbara Howard. Ralph is an experienced actor who has put in years on Broadway as well as the small screen.

Playing Barbara now seems like a no-brainer, but the powerhouse in the entertainment industry had once considered playing a very different character.