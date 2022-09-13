Julia Garner Reveals How Playing Ruth On Ozark Changed Her Life

Julia Garner's ability to grapple with complex female characters has made her a star to look for. Even before she took on the role of Anna Sorokin/Delvey in the Shonda Rhimes limited series "Inventing Anna," her Ruth Langmore character on "Ozark" gave her a lot to work with. First starting out as a small-time criminal, Ruth rises through the ranks of money laundering to become an impressive figure in her own right. This is an experience that Garner will never forget, as she told Variety after her win.

"I think what Ruth gave me was ... in a deeper way was a sense of confidence and I just learned so much from her," Garner confessed. Ruth was quite a divisive character according to fans, but the actor who portrays her does not view her that way. Garner views her as an authentic person and truly appreciated the experience of playing her. "Not only did she change my career but she changed me as a person and I'm so grateful for her every single day," Garner added.

In the past, Garner has also gone into detail about how close she feels to Ruth. After filming the final season, the "Ozark" star gave Time all the details about the painful process of separating from the character. Whether fans loved her or not, Garner's emotional portrayal of the character made Ruth nuanced and full of depth.