Brie Larson Takes Aim At Trolls While Answering Questions About Her MCU Future

Brie Larson has certainly made an impression as Carol Danvers — the high-flying Captain Marvel — for the MCU. "Captain Marvel" became a blockbuster box office success (per Box Office Mojo) for Marvel Studios, and Larson has gone on to appear as Danvers in "Avengers: Endgame," "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," and briefly on the Disney + series "Ms. Marvel." What's more, it seems that Carol's story has only just begun, and that she will have plenty to do in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the next couple phases develop.

Fans of Carol's will be pleased to know that she definitely has at least one appearance scheduled for the MCU in 2023: She's going to head her very own super team in "The Marvels," which will hit the big screen in 2023. Beyond that film, however, the future is murkier. It's as easy to imagine Larson hanging up the cape, as it is to conceive of an MCU wherein she anchors the refurbished Avengers 2.0 all the way through the end of the Kang arc.

When asked at the D23 Expo in September 2023 about her plans to continue on as the beloved superheroine, Larson made a cheeky reference to an ugly bit of trolling that occurred back when "Captain Marvel" was initially released.