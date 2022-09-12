Emily Carey Explains Her Unusually Long Audition Process For House Of The Dragon

Things have heated up quickly on "House of the Dragon." Already we've seen new rivalries emerge, old ones fester and return, uncomfortably icky intimate scenes, and at least one terrifying villain — in the form of the Crabfeeder — torn entirely apart.

Then there's that awkward marriage between King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Lady Alicent (Emily Carey). Not only is he several decades her senior, she's also the former best friend of Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), and it didn't take long for all of this to start adding to the strain and strife at King's Landing. Like the teenaged Rhaenyra, Lady (now Queen) Alicent is currently played by a younger actor, with their older versions expected to be played by Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke respectively, later in the season.

This isn't to say that the younger actors are entirely green, though. In fact, nineteen-year-old Emily Carey already has a decade of experience under her belt, having debuted on stage at the age of 9 in "Shrek: The Musical." Since then, she's acted in a string of films and television shows, including as the younger versions of main characters in "Tomb Raider" and "Wonder Woman" (via IMDb). That, however, didn't mean that they were necessarily a shoo-in for the young Alicent. In fact, as it turned out, her audition process was quite drawn out.