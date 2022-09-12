House Of The Dragon Director Reveals The Key Takeaway From Episode 4's Intimate Scenes

This article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 1, Episode 4.

As Episode 4 of HBO's "House of the Dragon" plays out, we see the new "Game of Thrones" prequel series seemingly channel one of the more controversial thematic elements of the original show. That element is sex, and its use throughout eight seasons of the "Game of Thrones" was sometimes presented as a suitably Machiavellian technique to ensnare or compromise one's enemies. But even more often, the criticism goes, all those naked bodies were on screen simply for the sake of having all those naked bodies on screen.

While the racy nature of "Game of Thrones" may have contributed to its ratings, it also eventually attracted more than a small measure of opprobrium from critics and fans, and the issue was both defended and disparaged by its own cast members (per Cheat Sheet). But as the heat level in the fourth episode of "House of Dragons" begins to climb, it's clear the new show is taking a fresh approach in the deployment and depiction of erotic attraction between its lead couple, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and her current rival for the Iron Throne, her uncle Daemon (Matt Smith). With this somewhat loaded legacy to contend with, what's the main point being made in this episode's intimate scenes, according to the installment's director, Claire Kilner?