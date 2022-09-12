The Extreme Lengths The Rings Of Power Went To In Order To Keep The Show A Secret

Media leaks fuel the pop culture 24-hour news cycle. It gives us all something to talk about, and something to hold opinions upon, that isn't inherently disastrous and world changing. Of course, some opinions still find a way to be both of those things, but that's a topic for another day.

For now, it's more relevant to discuss the ways that studios combat the immediate release of news. After all, such leaks required "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star Andrew Garfield to lie again and again, up and down and backwards, for the better part of the last two years, all in the name of preserving the cinematic experince. In this way, Amazon's new streaming series, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" — which after a long, long wait, is finally releasing new episodes every week — created a precedent for ultimate secrecy from the start.

Much like poor Garfield, the measures they required were, by any metric, extreme. Let's take a look.