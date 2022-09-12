MCU's First Secret Invasion Trailer Keeps Fans In The Dark On Two Key Characters

Marvel Studios brought the goods at D23 Expo this past weekend. The event saw the lineup of "The Thunderbolts" finally revealed. We also got our first look at the MCU's first Halloween special "Werewolf by Night," and the confirmation of the "Fantastic Four" director being Matt Shakman (via Twitter). The future looks brighter than ever for the MCU, which is currently on track to enter its 15th year. And while the franchie has always taken inspiration from the comics, there are still numerous classic storylines left to adapt.

One of the most anticipated projects coming out from Marvel Studios is "Secret Invasion," which is adapting the comic event of the same name. The series sees Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury back to earth after his stint in space, only to find that Skrulls — whom, until now, he has presumably been in alliance with — have infiltrated Earth, appearing as humans. Joining Fury on his mission is his confidant Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and Ben Mendelsohn's Talos, a Skrull who debuted in 2019's "Captain Marvel."

Created by "Mr. Robot" writer Kyle Bradstreet, the first footage from the series is filled to the brim with action and intrigue. Unsurprisingly, details are slim, though it's clear that Marvel and Bradstreet are echoing a conspiratorial thriller vibe, not unlike "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." And while the first "Secret Invasion" trailer did pull back the curtain on two intriguing new characters, it also kept many details about them locked away tightly.