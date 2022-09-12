Pixar's Win Or Lose Series Just Added An SNL Legend To Its Cast

Disney's Pixar has already wowed movie audiences for years with unique perspectives on the ocean floor ("Finding Nemo"), what your toys are doing when no one is looking (the "Toy Story" films), and the afterlife ("Coco"). Now they're about to tackle ... the world of softball?

Pixar's upcoming television series, "Win or Lose," will look at little league softball games, as seen through an underdog team, the Pickles (via IGN). The show also focuses on a different character every episode in the week before the big championship game.

It may be the first long-form animated series out of the studio, but co-creators Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates are experienced Disney and Pixar veterans. Both Hobson and Yates worked on projects such as the recent blockbuster "Lightyear" (via IMDb) and the short film "Canvas" respectively (via IMDb). "Win or Lose" won't debut until 2023, but the show has a winning chance at success with Pete Docter behind the project (per ComicBook.com) and this comedy legend joining the voiceover cast.