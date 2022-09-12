MCU Fans Keep Scanning Secret Invasion's First Trailer For This One Thing
Longtime Marvel fans must have been overwhelmed by Marvel's first trailer for "Secret Invasion." Based on one of the most enduring Marvel comic arcs, the source material for "Secret Invasion" involves the shape-shifting Skrulls, an alien race featured predominantly in "Captain Marvel." The comic version of "Secret Invasion" reveals several shocking truths, and that is that many important figures have been infiltrated by the Skrulls, who have aims of taking over the world. That's pretty easy when you have people who can shape-shift at will, and some Skrulls can even emulate superpowers, making their rouse even more effective.
The trailer promises the cloak-and-dagger heart of "Secret Invasion," and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) definitely looks like he is up to the task. Assailed on all sides and wrapped in paranoia that can only come from dealing with shape-shifters, Fury isn't entirely sure who to trust. Now that fans have gotten a chance to check out this trailer, it seems like many are all saying the same thing regarding a character they hope to see in "Secret Invasion."
Fans fully expect to see a popular hero from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on Secret Invasion
Moseying on over to Twitter, several fans expressed concern about a serious lack of Daisy Johnson, aka Quake, aka Skye (Chloe Bennet), from "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." @ChristHenry91 asked, "Where is Daisy Johnson?? Marvel is starting to do well. At every event we the #AgentsofSHIELD fans have suffered. Bring us Daisy or Ghost Rider. Anyway, one thing. So that we can finally sleep in peace!" Others also questioned where Quake is during the "Secret Invasion" trailer, with @EmilyJaneDancer pleading for Disney and Marvel to bring back Bennet's character. @nikki_poulos posted a GIF of Jim Carrey looking through a magnifying glass, commenting that it represents everybody looking for Quake in the trailer. Both @Bigpikachu1 and @Coulsonlives1 posted GIFs of Quake and asked where Daisy Johnson is.
Those who haven't seen "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." might wonder why so many fans have focused on this character. Quake is the daughter of a supervillain and an Inhuman, but what makes her so important to the story, at least in the minds of Marvel Comics fans, is that the character is crucial to the comic run of "Secret Invasion." As a long-running member of SHIELD, Quake has security clearance on par with that of Nick Fury and Black Widow. This means that the character is instrumental in the events of "Secret Invasion," which explains why so many fully expect her to make an appearance in some capacity, or at least that's what they are hoping for.