MCU Fans Keep Scanning Secret Invasion's First Trailer For This One Thing

Moseying on over to Twitter, several fans expressed concern about a serious lack of Daisy Johnson, aka Quake, aka Skye (Chloe Bennet), from "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." @ChristHenry91 asked, "Where is Daisy Johnson?? Marvel is starting to do well. At every event we the #AgentsofSHIELD fans have suffered. Bring us Daisy or Ghost Rider. Anyway, one thing. So that we can finally sleep in peace!" Others also questioned where Quake is during the "Secret Invasion" trailer, with @EmilyJaneDancer pleading for Disney and Marvel to bring back Bennet's character. @nikki_poulos posted a GIF of Jim Carrey looking through a magnifying glass, commenting that it represents everybody looking for Quake in the trailer. Both @Bigpikachu1 and @Coulsonlives1 posted GIFs of Quake and asked where Daisy Johnson is.

Those who haven't seen "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." might wonder why so many fans have focused on this character. Quake is the daughter of a supervillain and an Inhuman, but what makes her so important to the story, at least in the minds of Marvel Comics fans, is that the character is crucial to the comic run of "Secret Invasion." As a long-running member of SHIELD, Quake has security clearance on par with that of Nick Fury and Black Widow. This means that the character is instrumental in the events of "Secret Invasion," which explains why so many fully expect her to make an appearance in some capacity, or at least that's what they are hoping for.