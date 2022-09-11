We Might Finally Get The Quantum Leap And Magnum P.I. Crossover

In television's relatively brief reign, a few titans have emerged as the medium's most influential producers. What would the modern sitcom look like without Norman Lear? Are there four words in the English language more powerful than Executive Producer Dick Wolf? In the 1980s, Donald P. Bellisario began his rise as a TV writer and producer to be reckoned with. That decade he created "Magnum P.I." and "Quantum Leap," and would go on to helm "JAG" and its spinoff "NCIS" in the subsequent decades.

"Magnum P.I." was a star-making turn for Tom Selleck, whose performance as Thomas Magnum earned him an Emmy Award in 1984. During its run from 1980 to 1988, the crime drama series regularly enjoyed top ratings, a trend that would continue once it was in syndication (via Museum of Broadcast Communications). Bellisario pivoted genres with "Quantum Leap" in 1988. With Scott Bakula at the helm as physicist Dr. Sam Beckett, the sci-fi series ran for five seasons.

Here's the story behind the "Quantum Leap" and "Magnum P.I." crossover that never came to be, and why it may finally be on the horizon.