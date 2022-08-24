Tense Teaser For The Three-Way Law & Order Crossover Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing

It's an event 32 years in the making — all three current "Law & Order" series will come together for one epic crossover event that will kickstart the Fall 2022 season. "Law & Order: Organized Crime" Season 3, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" Season 24, and the original "Law & Order" Season 22 will be part of a three-hour event on September 22, bringing together the biggest names in the Dick Wolf universe.

This won't be your traditional crossover, where the story plays out across two or three clearly defined episodes. "Unlike other crossovers, this is structured and produced more like a movie," "Law & Order" showrunner Rick Eid told TVLine. "It's not a handoff from one show to the next. It's really one story that involves all the characters from the different shows." There will also be no credits or title cards at the 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. hours to give that more cinematic feel.

The teaser for this epic crossover event has finally dropped, which has "Law & Order" universe fans all in their feels.`