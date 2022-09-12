The Hidden Conspiracy Within Rick And Morty Season 6 Episode 2
After a canon-heavy premiere, Season 6 of "Rick and Morty" is back to business as usual with Episode 2, a clever spoof of "Die Hard" that unfolds as terrorists take over a space arcade. Acting legend Peter Dinklage guest stars as an alien criminal who models his crooked career on Alan Rickman's villain from the iconic 1980s action movie, as he and his men lay siege to Blips and Chitz. Meanwhile, the main action takes place inside the video game "Roy," which we've seen before in other episodes featuring the arcade. Morty (Justin Roiland) is stuck inside the game and Rick (Justin Roiland) is trying to extract him, leaving Summer (Spencer Grammer) to play the role of Bruce Willis' McClane in the "Die Hard" scenario.
Despite the fact Summer has never seen "Die Hard," she proves herself a worthy Bruce Willis analog as she sneaks through the arcade, dusting Dinklage's men. She trades insults with Dinklage over walkie-talkie (though in classic "Rick and Morty" fashion, the walkie talkie is a small alien that transmits sound when squeezed and seems to be in great pain every time it does so), and eventually beats the terrorists at their own game.
Along the way, she learns that there's a lot more to "Die Hard" than anybody knows. In fact, for fans who pay close attention to the episode's dialogue, there's a hidden conspiracy within "Rick and Morty" Season 6, Episode 2.
This isn't Rick's first Die Hard
If you pay close attention to some of the dialogue in "Rick and Morty" Season 6, Episode 4, it reveals that Rick has become a legend among "Die Hard" enthusiasts. Partway through "Rick: A Mort Well Lived," Peter Dinklage's alien terrorist reveals to Summer that every culture throughout the galaxy eventually invents the story of "Die Hard." However, each culture has a different name for the tale. "In Centauri it's known as 'Tower Man.'" The Oranese have their 'Thornburg Cycle,' and in Andromeda it's called 'Foolish to Imagine You'd Be Able to Kill,'" he says. The terrorist also explains that he's written several books about the "Die Hard" legend.
Later, near the end of the episode, Summer beats the terrorists by (what else?) taping a gun to her back. Rick, who's been stuck inside a video game for the entire episode, takes out the other terrorists, and upon seeing him, Dinklage's character remarks with a tone of wonder, "Doctor Ozalesium?"
It seems that the terrorist recognizes Rick from somewhere, but before that can be explored, the alien is eaten by one of his companions, leading Rick to quip, "Classic 'Tower Man.'"
This exchange seems to imply that Rick has done a "Die Hard" prior to this, and that Dinklage's character has studied him as a subject in one of his books on the topic. Rick must have done a great "Die Hard," too, given the tone of reverence with which the terrorist leader addresses him.