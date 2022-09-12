The Hidden Conspiracy Within Rick And Morty Season 6 Episode 2

After a canon-heavy premiere, Season 6 of "Rick and Morty" is back to business as usual with Episode 2, a clever spoof of "Die Hard" that unfolds as terrorists take over a space arcade. Acting legend Peter Dinklage guest stars as an alien criminal who models his crooked career on Alan Rickman's villain from the iconic 1980s action movie, as he and his men lay siege to Blips and Chitz. Meanwhile, the main action takes place inside the video game "Roy," which we've seen before in other episodes featuring the arcade. Morty (Justin Roiland) is stuck inside the game and Rick (Justin Roiland) is trying to extract him, leaving Summer (Spencer Grammer) to play the role of Bruce Willis' McClane in the "Die Hard" scenario.

Despite the fact Summer has never seen "Die Hard," she proves herself a worthy Bruce Willis analog as she sneaks through the arcade, dusting Dinklage's men. She trades insults with Dinklage over walkie-talkie (though in classic "Rick and Morty" fashion, the walkie talkie is a small alien that transmits sound when squeezed and seems to be in great pain every time it does so), and eventually beats the terrorists at their own game.

Along the way, she learns that there's a lot more to "Die Hard" than anybody knows. In fact, for fans who pay close attention to the episode's dialogue, there's a hidden conspiracy within "Rick and Morty" Season 6, Episode 2.