Disney+'s Willow Flaunts Old Friends And Terrifying New Enemies In First Full Trailer

Warwick Davis returns as the titular sorcerer; Joanne Whalley is also back as Sorsha, the daughter of Queen Bavmorda, Willow's vanquished nemesis from the film. Rool (Kevin Pollack) is ecstatic to see his old friend in the trailer, dancing joyfully outside his house with a woman who looks much too young to be his wife, Kiaya (Julie Peters).

High Aldwin (Billy Barty) and Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh) are absent from the trailer; Barty died in 2000 and Marsh's character was killed at the end of the film. Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) is also nowhere to be seen — COVID initially kept Kilmer from filming and Entertainment Weekly reported that throat cancer ultimately prevented him from resurrecting the character.

The contingent of youngsters who enlist Willow's help are all played by actors who were yet to be born when the original film premiered. Among them are Sorsha's daughter Kit (Ruby Cruz), Kit's bestie Jade (Erin Kellyman), and a repentant thief named Boorman (Amer Chadha-Patel). The swashbuckling Boorman is featured prominently in the trailer, which also includes the requisite amount of swordplay, castles, and dungeons. But it's Rool who lets us all know what to expect from the series, gleefully exclaiming to Willow, "Just like old times! Ha! Running! Horses! Mayhem! Mayhem! Happy kissy ending."