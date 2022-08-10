Ron Howard Explains His Role On The New Willow Disney+ Series - Exclusive

As the executive producer of the "Willow" sequel series, Howard said that he is "not hands on, not in the trenches." Jonathan Kasdan, who co-wrote and co-produced the Howard-directed "Solo: A Star Wars Story," is running the series alongside Wendy Mericle. "However," Howard told us, "I'm reading all the scripts, seeing dailies, seeing the cuts... [and] I'm really excited for the show."

In terms of the style of the show, Howard describes it as "both true to the traditions of Willow and the work that we did then... [and] a real contemporary evolution of it, in a cool way that is entertaining. It preserves a lot of the humor, but in a much more modern way. Jon and the team are great, and it's great to see Warwick Davis back as Willow, wiser, but [still] Willow. It's been fun to be a part of it."

"Thirteen Lives" is now streaming on Prime Video.