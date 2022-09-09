The Live-Action Little Mermaid Teaser Takes Fans Under The Sea Like Never Before

1989's "The Little Mermaid" made quite the splash when it arrived in cinemas, and for good reason. The film — about a mermaid named Ariel (Jodi Benson) who trades her voice and aquatic life to live among those on land, which she later realizes was a terrible mistake — captivated an entire generation of young moviegoers with colorful imagery, original songs, and a host of memorable characters. Not to mention, it kicked off the Disney Renaissance proper, paving the way for numerous eventual animated classics to hit the big screen.

Naturally, all of that makes it the perfect candidate for a live-action remake.

First spoken of back in 2016, the proposed retread of "The Little Mermaid" has only recently begun to pick up steam. Halle Bailey landed the role of Ariel in July 2019, Rob Marshall took on directing duties that December, and principal photography finally began in January of 2021, having been delayed several times thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. With that, the live-action version of "The Little Mermaid" was up and running, and fan desire to see what it had to offer grew exponentially. Thankfully, at long last, we've received a good first look at the film.

At the 2022 D23 Expo, Disney revealed the first trailer for "The Little Mermaid," taking fans under the sea in a breathtaking new way.