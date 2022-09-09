The Best Thing About Kenny In Cobra Kai Season 5 According To Dallas Dupree Young

Contains spoilers for Season 5 of "Cobra Kai."

Season 5 of "Cobra Kai" hit Netflix on September 9, and one character who continued his rise in screen time and importance was young fighter Kenny Payne (Dallas Dupree Young). Kenny was first introduced in Season 4, Episode 2, "First Learn Stand," as the new kid in school facing bullying from Anthony LaRusso (Griffin Santopietro) and his friends.

He joins Cobra Kai, and Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) takes the enthusiastic young padawan under his wing, leading to an All-Valley Tournament semifinal match at the end of Season 4 between the two close friends. Unfortunately, Robby gives in to his dark side and injures Kenny with a kick to the nose, but that moment sparks a crisis of conscience in Robby that leads him to leave Cobra Kai and rejoin Miyagi-do.

Sadly, we are denied an Anakin Skywalker/Obi-Wan Kenobi showdown when Miyagi-do chooses Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand) instead of Robby to face Kenny in the critical faceoff between the rival dojos in Episode 8, "Taikai." Ultimately a combination of an illegal strike, an unnecessarily aggressive one, and a corrupt referee give Kenny the win, and both dojos earn a spot in the prestigious Sekai Taikai tournament. His character's arc takes him from downtrodden innocent to the top of the garbage pile, but what was Young's favorite thing about playing Kenny in Season 5 of "Cobra Kai?"