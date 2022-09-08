The Handmaid's Tale Fans Just Got Some Bittersweet News

Back in 1985, author Margaret Atwood introduced readers to her latest work, "The Handmaid's Tale." Set in the far-flung future, the book reveals that modern society as we know it has collapsed. What has risen from the ashes is the totalitarian settlement known as Gilead, where women are treated as possessions and have had most of their rights taken away. Despite the dire consequences for even attempting to do so, June Osborne makes it her mission to escape this dystopian system and reunite with her family, which those ruling over Gilead have split up.

Unsurprisingly, Hollywood has gotten its hands on "The Handmaid's Tale" and adapted it for television. The Hulu take on the story follows Elizabeth Moss as June Osborne and has found remarkable levels of success since its April 2017 premiere. Not only has it won numerous awards, including a staggering 15 Primetime Emmys, but it has extended for an impressive five seasons, with the most recent arriving on September 14, 2022. Even though there's still waiting to do for Season 5 — which sets up the showdown so many have eagerly waited for in a recent trailer — fans are already curious about the program's future.

At last, the future of "The Handmaid's Tale" has been revealed, and fans of the series will have to endure some bad news along with the good.