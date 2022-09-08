Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Has Added An Iconic Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Star To Its Season 2 Cast

As the "Star Trek" franchise shifts and expands in ways that the late Gene Roddenberry couldn't possibly have foreseen, fans of the universe have loads of productions to enjoy. The vast majority, including "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," have taken "Star Trek" back to its roots on the small screen. Starring Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike of the USS Enterprise, "Strange New Worlds" sets the stage for the original "Star Trek" series as he and his crew explore the vast reaches of space. For the most part, fans can't seem to get enough.

The inaugural season of "Strange New Worlds" arrived on the Paramount+ streaming service on May 5, 2022, kicking off a 10-episode run that entertained subscribers thoroughly in the weeks that followed. Alongside "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 5 and "Star Trek: Lower Decks" Seasons 3 and 4, "Stranger New Worlds" got the green light for Season 2 in January of that year (via Deadline). That batch of episodes aims to reach the small screen sometime in 2023, and when it does, expect to see some new faces in addition to those you came to recognize in Season 1.

A standout name from the Netflix favorite "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" will pop up on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 2. Here's who it is and who they'll play on the program.