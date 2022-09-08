Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Has Added An Iconic Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Star To Its Season 2 Cast
As the "Star Trek" franchise shifts and expands in ways that the late Gene Roddenberry couldn't possibly have foreseen, fans of the universe have loads of productions to enjoy. The vast majority, including "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," have taken "Star Trek" back to its roots on the small screen. Starring Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike of the USS Enterprise, "Strange New Worlds" sets the stage for the original "Star Trek" series as he and his crew explore the vast reaches of space. For the most part, fans can't seem to get enough.
The inaugural season of "Strange New Worlds" arrived on the Paramount+ streaming service on May 5, 2022, kicking off a 10-episode run that entertained subscribers thoroughly in the weeks that followed. Alongside "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 5 and "Star Trek: Lower Decks" Seasons 3 and 4, "Stranger New Worlds" got the green light for Season 2 in January of that year (via Deadline). That batch of episodes aims to reach the small screen sometime in 2023, and when it does, expect to see some new faces in addition to those you came to recognize in Season 1.
A standout name from the Netflix favorite "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" will pop up on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 2. Here's who it is and who they'll play on the program.
Carol Kane will board the USS Enterprise on Strange New Worlds Season 2
As revealed on September 8, 2022, as part of the Star Trek Day Celebration, Carol Kane will board the USS Enterprise for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 2 (via The Wrap). For those unfamiliar, Kane made waves as the kind-hearted yet intense Lillian Kaushtupper on "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" throughout its four-season run. She has also appeared in such films as "Dog Day Afternoon," "The Princess Bride," and "Man on the Moon," among a host of others throughout her Hollywood career. "Strange New Worlds" will mark her first outing in the "Star Trek" universe, and it's likely to be a great one.
Kane will portray a character named Pelia, who's described as a seasoned engineer who knows her stuff and doesn't have time for fools. According to the release, "Pelia solves problems calmly and brusquely, thanks to her many years of experience." Paramount+ also provided an image of Pelia in her Starfleet regalia standing at a computer screen. It's unknown how prominently Kane's Pelia will feature in "Strange New Worlds" Season 2, but considering Kane's wealth of experience in front of the camera and ever-entertaining presence, one can only hope we'll see her somewhat often.
Hopefully, more information about Carol Kane's Pelia character and a release date for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 2 will come to light in the near future.