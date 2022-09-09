Cynthia Addai-Robinson Explains How Rings Of Power Season 1 Will Balance Tradition And Progress - Exclusive

When describing her character, Cynthia Addai-Robinson pointed out that Míriel is the Queen Regent of the land when the show starts (i.e., she's in line to be the queen and ruling, but she isn't officially in that position yet). She added that Númenor looks great on the outside, but things aren't going so well underneath the surface.

"When we are first introduced to Númenor, it is at a time of relative peace and stability, a civilization at the height of its wealth, its power. And [Míriel] intends to keep it that way. But as we know, throughout history and even [in] real life currently, it's never simple. It's never so easy. You have a lot of people who believe that the way forward should be based [on] a different idea of what that is."

The actor went on to explain how different opinions are starting to actively unravel the fabric of society, and it leaves her character in a difficult spot. "She is navigating her people through a segment of society that believes in maintaining and holding on to tradition and the Elven ways. And there are also people who believe in moving forward and leaving that behind and modernizing, innovating, progressing. That's what we're seeing as we first are introduced to Númenor."

This political unrest isn't just an interesting side note. It ends up playing a decisive role in how the "Rings of Power" story progresses. It'll be interesting to see how the foundation for future troubles is set up as the initial season of the show plays out.

"Rings of Power" premiered on September 2 on Prime Video. The first of five seasons is airing in weekly episodes through September and into October.