31% Of Fans Think This Is Mark Wahlberg's Worst Role - Looper Survey

The Wahlberg family is one of the more prominent names in the entertainment industry today, and the youngest brother Mark Wahlberg is one of the hungriest and most ambitious of the bunch. He's got over 76 acting credits to his name and is currently in pre-production with Warner Bros. on "The Six Billion Dollar Man."

However, the well-known actor has landed several lackluster roles throughout his career. So many, in fact, that Rolling Stone did a lengthy feature, ranking them from worst to best. In their opinion, his worst role was that of science teacher Elliot Moore in "The Happening," a movie about botanical life on Earth violently rebelling against the evil vegan overlords trying to replace the world's food supply with ultra-processed plant pulp.

But is that really Marky-Mark's worst role ever? We asked over 600 of our loyal Looper readers to weigh in on what they thought Wahlberg's worst role was in his career history. And the result probably isn't what you're thinking!