Fans Are Telling Disney How They Really Feel About The Live-Action Pinocchio

It's been a weird year for Pinocchio. By some bizarre bout of coincidence (and, perhaps, misfortune), the classic tale of a wooden boy come to life whose nose grows when he lies is getting three completely separate film adaptations in 2022 alone.

The first in the lineup to touch down was the Russian-Hungarian project "Pinocchio: A True Story," a movie which features a talking horse, a magical fairy, and is most decidedly not a true story in any sense of the term. This low-budget effort made waves online, largely due to an influx of memes based on comedian Pauly Shore's voice and lines for Pinocchio himself ("Father, when can I leave to be on my ownnn? I've got the whole world to see!"). Down the line in December 2022, Netflix will take their own shot with esteemed director Guillermo del Toro's own darker take on the "Pinocchio" mythos. However, right smack in between these two projects lies Disney's own new "Pinnochio" movie, freshly released on Disney+.

Rather than a new take based on the original book in the same way as the other two movies, Disney's "Pinnochio" is a live-action remake of the company's own classic 1940 animated film. As previous live-action remakes from the House of Mouse have demonstrated, such as 2019's "The Lion King" and 2020's "Mulan," it's risky territory to revisit beloved oldies in a new light. As it so happens, many Disney fans already have strong words regarding their feelings on this latest "Pinocchio" project.