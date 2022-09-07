Hollywood Is Fighting Over The Rights To One Of The Best Fantasy Movie Franchises Of The '80s

Nothing simultaneously gifted an entire generation with wonderful stories and several lifetimes' worth of heartbreak the way '80s films did. The 1980s was a decade filled to the brim with films that walk the line between slightly frightening and instant lifelong favorites like 1982's "The Dark Crystal," 1986's "Labyrinth," and 1984's "The NeverEnding Story."

These films all tell very different tales but keep to the fantasy theme as audiences watch protagonists embark on epic adventures, usually to save the world — or at least something along those lines. In a time when the forgotten fantasy films of the '80s seem to be the next in line for the uptick in modern adaptations, the question of which franchise will be next on the remake list is always lingering.

In 2019, "The Dark Crystal" was revisited by Netflix when the streaming platform released "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance," and it seems there are other possibilities for fantasy reworks opening up. Which classic movie franchise production companies obtain the rights to means a lot not only to streaming services but to the fans as well. In the right hands, a remake could be done that can be enjoyed just as much as the original. Or at least almost as much. The next franchise on the watch list for an upcoming remake may bring some mixed opinions.