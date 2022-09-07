Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Fans Can Breathe A Sigh Of Relief For Season 2
Fans of "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" have finally gotten the announcement that they've been waiting for. The HBO Max original series, which was created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, is the latest installment in the "Pretty Little Liars" franchise. Much like the original "Pretty Little Liars" series, "Original Sin" also follows a group of teenage girls who find themselves on the receiving end of threats and attacks from an unknown figure known only as "A."
The series, which premiered on HBO Max in late July, has received largely positive reviews from both critics and fans alike (via Rotten Tomatoes). The cast of "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" has proven to be a winning ensemble as well, which is high praise considering the now-iconic group of actors that were assembled for its parent series. The cast is so strong, in fact, that some fans might have even missed the "Stranger Things" star in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" Season 1.
However, despite how well its first season has been received, fans of "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" have still had to wait several weeks for an update on the show's future. Fortunately, viewers no longer need to wonder whether or not they're going to get to see any more episodes of the "Pretty Little Liars" spin-off.
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has been renewed by HBO Max
"Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" has officially received a Season 2 renewal from HBO Max. The streaming service announced its decision to bring the slasher series back for another season Wednesday afternoon, several weeks after the final episode of the show's debut season premiered on Thursday, August 18.
The renewal also comes after a number of noteworthy executive and programming decisions have been made at HBO Max, nearly all of which have thrown the future of many of the streaming titles into question in recent weeks. Thankfully, this announcement indicates that "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" fans can get excited for another season of the show without having to worry about it getting axed anytime soon.
In conjunction with the show's renewal, Sarah Aubrey, the Head of Original Content at HBO Max, said, "We are so proud of the incredible response both critically and from fans that 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' has received." Aubrey added, "We are thrilled to continue the 'Pretty Little Liars' legacy."
"Original Sin" co-creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring similarly released a statement about the show's renewal, promising viewers, "We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars — exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as scream queens supreme! Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new, horror version of 'Pretty Little Liars' — which we'll be continuing, of course."
As of this writing, it's still unclear when fans can expect to see Season 2 of "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin." Until that day comes, though, fans can feel free to continue revisiting the series' debut season, which is currently available to stream on HBO Max.