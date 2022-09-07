Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Fans Can Breathe A Sigh Of Relief For Season 2

Fans of "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" have finally gotten the announcement that they've been waiting for. The HBO Max original series, which was created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, is the latest installment in the "Pretty Little Liars" franchise. Much like the original "Pretty Little Liars" series, "Original Sin" also follows a group of teenage girls who find themselves on the receiving end of threats and attacks from an unknown figure known only as "A."

The series, which premiered on HBO Max in late July, has received largely positive reviews from both critics and fans alike (via Rotten Tomatoes). The cast of "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" has proven to be a winning ensemble as well, which is high praise considering the now-iconic group of actors that were assembled for its parent series. The cast is so strong, in fact, that some fans might have even missed the "Stranger Things" star in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" Season 1.

However, despite how well its first season has been received, fans of "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" have still had to wait several weeks for an update on the show's future. Fortunately, viewers no longer need to wonder whether or not they're going to get to see any more episodes of the "Pretty Little Liars" spin-off.