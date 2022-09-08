Why Changing This Part Of Disney's Original Pinocchio Made Sense In The 2022 Remake

In true Disney form, this combination — of magic, music, and tears — resurrects Geppetto right there on the beach. The tinkerer and the puppet — and the cricket, Jiminy (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is there, too — rejoice in their reunion and in their freedom and in Pinocchio's accomplishments. What makes this ending more powerful is how Geppetto takes his wooden son and tell him, in no uncertain terms, that his wish at the beginning of the story was never half-granted, but rather perfect and complete in Pinocchio. To his son, he says, "Pinocchio, when you first came to me, I might have made you think I wanted somebody else ... but it was you I was wishing for. You will always be my real boy. There isn't a single thing I would change about you. I am so very proud of you and I love you so very much."

From there, Jiminy addresses the audiences, saying that the family lived happily ever after, regardless as to whether the Blue Fairy decided to use her magic to transform Pinocchio into a real boy or not. He suggests that maybe Pinocchio still became real, and audiences are treated to a brief view of what Pinocchio might look like as a human when he and Geppetto are leaving the beach, but it's not stated definitively if that occurs. Jiminy instead tells the audience that the two love each other and accept each other, and that there's no realer magic than such a bond.

While the original never directly indicated that Geppetto was disappointed with his son for being a magical wooden puppet, few things are as powerful as a parent going above and beyond to ensure that their children feel accepted for who they are.