We Finally Know Why Jordan Elsass Suddenly Quit Superman & Lois

Fans of The CW's "Superman & Lois" were stunned to learn that one of the titular supercouple's sons is set to look a whole lot different when the show reconvenes for a 3rd season sometime in 2023. Jordan Elsass, who portrayed Jonathan Kent during the show's first two seasons, announced on August 16, 2022, that he will not be returning to "Superman & Lois" for Season 3. There was no immediate word from Elsass about why he chose to depart the series, but there was an immediate press release from Warner Bros. Television, which, per TV Line, read in part: "Jordan Elsass has notified the studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for Season 3 due to personal reasons."

This declaration left the show's audience stunned, and The CW is in search of a new Kent family member months before "Superman & Lois" returns to its Vancouver location to resume filming. It marks the first time that the series has lost a main character and a regular cast member. For those fans who love its take on the Superman mythos, there's only one question on their minds: why?

After a week of silence, Elsass has spoken out about why he's decided to leave his role.