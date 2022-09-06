Writer Peter Straub's Only Acting Credits Are Thanks To One Life To Live

Soap operas are known for their twisted plotlines and intriguing characters that keep fans coming back for each episode weekly. Yet occasionally, these melodramatic daytime shows also pleasantly delight and surprise with celebrity guest star appearances. The world of soaps has hosted everyone from rapper Snoop Dogg to the late Betty White. Still, few could have predicted in 2006 that "One Life To Live" would have a famous horror novelist on its list of shocking celebrity guest stars. Straub made a few guest appearances on "One Life to Live" as Peter Braust (via IMDb).

Yes, Braust is clearly an anagram of the author's last name, but don't be fooled. The role isn't of another writer. Instead, Peter Braust is a retired detective who was also the former partner of Thomas McBain, the late father of "One Life to Live" character John McBain (Michael Easton). Braust appears on the show in 2006, 2008, and 2009 often trying to help John, as noted by Soaps In Depth. It's also fitting that Straub's character is particularly close to John, as Straub and Easton worked together on another project. The two co-authored the horror-graphic novel "The Green Woman" from DC Comics.

According to Observer, producers of "One Life to Live" reached out to Straub for an appearance on the show after learning he was a big fan. The Observer article added that Straub's journey into daytime soap-watching began because the author took notes for his young daughter while she was away at summer camp. However, it wasn't long before the author was watching for his own enjoyment and chatting about them with his jazz musician buddies. Straub said to the Observer, "Roy Eldridge and a disciple of his named Spanky Davis were devoted to 'All My Children.' I used to meet Spanky Davis, and we'd have long talks about Susan Lucci."